Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Attorney General William Barr had his first public testimony since the release of the redacted Mueller report. Here's what you need to know.
-- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in a British prison after he was found guilty of violating his bail conditions.
-- A former real estate president and his wife pleaded guilty for using their wealth to get their children into prominent universities as part of the college admissions scandal. A dozen other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, will also formally enter guilty pleas this month.
-- French authorities have fired tear gas at crowds as violent scuffles broke out amid May Day protests in Paris. And in case you're wondering, here's what May Day is.
-- Two Pennsylvania fraternities will disband after outrage over leaked documents referencing a "rape attic," and other disturbing allegations of racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior against past members.
-- When a gunman walked into his classroom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, this student ran toward the shooter to try to stop the attack.
-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that US military action in Venezuela is an option in the wake of this week's violent protests. Meanwhile, thousands of pro-Guaido demonstrators have gathered in Caracas.
-- The world's oldest mummies are not where you'd think they'd be.
-- This 88-year-old hospice patient's final request was to watch the Battle of Winterfell. The "Game of Thrones" cast did her one better.