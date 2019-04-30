A mother whose 5-year-old son died after they rode an electric scooter together has fled to Mexico, police say

(CNN) A woman whose son died after he fell off an electric scooter they were riding together is believed to have fled the country, police said.

Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano was "recklessly" riding a Lime scooter on April 23 along with her 5-year-old son Caiden Reyes-Ortiz last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to police.

The mother rode the scooter into oncoming traffic and made an evasive maneuver, causing her son to fall off. Reyes-Ortiz was struck by a car and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His mother's injuries did not appear to require hospitalization.

Ortiz-Luevano was charged with child neglect and negligent homicide. She is believed to have skipped her son's funeral and fled to Mexico immediately after she found out about the charges, police said.

The driver, Renier S. Davison, fled the scene but later turned himself in and was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision, causing an accident without a valid driver's license and driving under suspension.

