USA Gymnastics director of sports medicine is out after one day

(CNN) The first full-time director of sports medicine and science for USA Gymnastics is out after a day on the job.

The embattled organization announced it had appointed Edward Nyman to the position effective Monday. Nyman's "employment will not continue due to a conflict of interest," the Indianapolis-based group said on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics said it would immediately renew its search to find a candidate to replace Nyman.

His duties had entailed "developing and executing the strategy for providing athlete care services, as well as sports science guidance for athletes and coaches in all five competitive disciplines," according to USA Gymnastics.

Nyman, a former gymnast and coach, was recently the chair of the Department of Health and Human Performance at the University of Findlay in Ohio, USAG said.