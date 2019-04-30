Breaking News

Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

By Dave Alsup and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

Updated 7:20 PM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

(CNN)Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency.

Two other people are being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two more people have non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.
One person is in custody, a city official said.
Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.
    "Follow officer commands," the school said.
    Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.
    An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.
    The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.
    Tuesday was the last day of classes, with exams to begin on Thursday.
      Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.
