Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

(CNN) Two people are dead after a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Service Agency.

Two other people are being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two more people have non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.

One person is in custody, a city official said.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.

"Follow officer commands," the school said.

