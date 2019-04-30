Source: Three people shot on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

(CNN) At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.

"Follow officer commands," the school said.

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

