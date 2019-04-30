Breaking News

Source: Three people shot on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

By Dave Alsup, CNN

Updated 6:49 PM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

(CNN)At least three people were shot Tuesday and one person was in custody after an incident on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a city official.

Law enforcement officers were sweeping the affected buildings, the university tweeted.
"Follow officer commands," the school said.
Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.
    An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.
    The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.
      Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.
