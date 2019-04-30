(CNN) Surfing legend Vincent "Sunny" Garcia is in the intensive care unit at a hospital, according to the World Surf League.

"With heavy hearts we confirm that Sunny Garcia is in the ICU in the hospital," the WSL said of the 49-year-old surfer and actor in a statement to CNN.

"Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water," the WSL said via its verified Twitter account early Tuesday. "Our prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time."

The WSL did not immediately provide details of the location of the hospital or the reason for Garcia's hospitalization. CNN has reached out for more information.

Garcia's friend and fellow pro surfer Kelly Slater took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to offer his best wishes. "Sunny...I love you, brother. I just can't even fathom you not here," Slater posted on his Instagram account. "We've got so much more living to do before we are done."