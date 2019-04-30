An ex-school bus driver pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl. He got probation

(CNN) A former school bus driver who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl will not receive any prison time, according to the sentence handed down by a New York State Supreme Court judge.

The victim was 14 when she was she assaulted by Shane Piche on June 10, 2018, outside the upstate New York city of Watertown, Jefferson County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Patricia Dziuba told CNN Tuesday. Piche is 25, according to CNN affiliate WWNY.

Piche waived indictment in February and was sentenced last Thursday to probation for 10 years. According to the certificate of disposition, he must register as a Level 1 sex offender and pay fees of $1,425. He pleaded guilty to third-degree rape.

The New York sex offender website describes Level 1 as an offender with a "low risk of re-offense." Piche's address would not be listed on the registry, just his zip code.

Piche met the victim as a school bus driver and "maintained communication" with her on social media, Dziuba said. That led to him inviting her to his home, plying her with alcohol, and then raping her, according to the prosecutor.

