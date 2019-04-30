A 25-year-old Iowa woman was shot and killed while driving home from work

(CNN) A 25-year-old Iowa woman was driving home from work when a bullet tore through the vehicle's driver's side window and killed her, the Waterloo Police Department said.

Micalla Rettinger was in the car with two passengers around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when she was hit in the neck, police said. A second passenger, 32-year-old Adam Kimball, was injured and is being treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals. The third passenger was uninjured, according to police.

"There is nothing to indicate the victims in this case were in any way involved in any activity that would have caused them to be targeted in this manner," the police department said in a news release.

Rettinger graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016 with a degree in biology. She was a member of the school's softball team.

"We are devastated to learn of the senseless death of Micalla Rettinger," David Harris, the university's director of athletics, said in a news release. "This news is heartbreaking to our softball team, UNI Athletics and the entire campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Micalla's family and friends."

Read More