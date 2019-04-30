Three people were killed in Hawaii when their tour helicopter crashed

(CNN) Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed Monday morning in Honolulu County, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Honolulu Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said the helicopter crashed around 9:15 a.m. and caught fire as it made impact on a street in Kailua, on the island of Oahu.

The first unit responding to the scene arrived three minutes later.

Neighbors were controlling the fire with garden hoses and reportedly pulled one victim out of the burning wreckage, the department said.

All three people aboard the helicopter died, Seguirant said. Their identities, he said, are still under investigation.

