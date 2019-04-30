A company posted a job ad seeking 'preferably Caucasian' candidates

(CNN) A tech company is under fire for a job listing that described desired applicants as "preferably Caucasian."

Information technology staffing and recruiting company Cynet Systems apologized for the job listing, which was spotted last week by Twitter users. The job ad, which has been removed, was posted on sites including LinkedIn.

Helena McCabe posted a screenshot of the job listing on Twitter with the "preferably Caucasian" caveat circled, asking the company, "How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay?"

Uh, hey @cynetjobs - what's with this?



Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development position's top qualification is "Preferably Caucasian"



How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay? pic.twitter.com/DPWzpgXqqE — Helena McCabe (@misshelenasue) April 27, 2019

The company, based in Sterling, Virginia, apologized a day later on Twitter for the "anger & frustration caused by the offensive job post."

"It does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality," the tweet said. "The individuals involved have been terminated. We will take this as a learning experience & will continue to serve our diverse community."

