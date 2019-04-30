Barr's world view didn't change when he became Trump's top cop

Washington (CNN) Nearly 20 years before William Barr heralded the end of the special counsel's probe of President Donald Trump , the attorney general laid out his complaints about special prosecutors: They have "no ultimate accountability," are unconstrained by resources and are often "driven to find something" to justify themselves.

"It's very easy for prosecutors to go hunting for scalps," Barr said in 2001.

Barr's comments that seemed to vindicate the President sparked an immediate backlash in Washington and turned Barr into a political lightning rod. While most Republicans have rallied to Barr, Democratic critics have blasted him for what they say is his mischaracterization of the report's findings.

However, a careful analysis of Barr's career and comments, as well as conversations with multiple people who have known and worked closely with him, reveal a veteran government and corporate lawyer who has always believed in the power of a strong presidency and in limiting the authority of career law enforcement officials.

A big problem, Barr said in 2001, is "this notion that has gained currency that there's something wrong about political officials reviewing cases. ... In fact, my attitude is -- and if these people only knew -- the second-guessing is not for political reasons, it's really because someone is exercising some maturity of judgment and putting things in perspective."

When his recent comments are seen through the lens of his full career, Barr's defense of Trump's potentially obstructive actions is entirely in keeping with who he's always been, going back to his first tenure as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s. That history has some in Washington's legal community worried about a toxic combination.

"You have an attorney general with a maximal view of executive power and a President who has no sense of limits," said one former Justice Department official. "That's a recipe for constitutional calamity."

That tension boiled over this week ahead of Barr's scheduled testimony before the Senate and House Judiciary committees, with Barr threatening not to show up in front of the House panel on Thursday because of a dispute over the format, and where Democrats will surely press him on his decisions surrounding the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report and his full vindication of the President. A new CNN-SSRS poll finds opinion on Barr's actions nearly evenly split , with 44% approve of Barr's handling of the special counsel's report and 43% disapprove. Beyond his handling of the report, 34% have a favorable opinion of Barr and 35% have an unfavorable opinion of him.

Yet even some critics of Barr say his decisions on the Mueller report are not "Trump-centric." Robert Bauer, the White House counsel for President Barack Obama, told CNN's Gloria Borger that Barr has held his views of expansive presidential power to influence the Justice Department's investigations "for decades."

"The criticism of Barr here, in my view, is not ... that he's acting as a defense lawyer of Donald Trump," Bauer said. "I do see he's helping Trump, for sure, but he's doing it because he's advancing a particular case that he feels very strongly about."

One piece of writing from Barr that has gotten attention recently is a 19-page memo he sent last year to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in which he argues that Trump's interactions with former FBI Director Comey should not constitute obstruction of justice. That memo is seen by some as Barr's attempt to get on Trump's radar and show his interest in becoming attorney general again. But some close to Barr say that's a misreading of the memo, and of Barr's motivations.

"If he wanted to audition to be attorney general, he would have gone on Fox News," a current Justice Department official told CNN. "Once you've been a successful attorney general and left with your reputation intact, you've won."

Same job, different department

Since being confirmed in February, Barr devoted a "significant" amount of time on the Mueller investigation and report during his first few months on the job, including nights and weekends, according to a Justice official. According to a source with knowledge, Barr has been preparing at length for back-to-back congressional hearings this week on the Russia investigation. Barr has been holed up with several senior officials in the Justice Department in his conference room for hours at a time since early last week, the source said, in addition to preparing on his own.

Barr has also been trying to get up to speed on what else is going on at the department, according to multiple sources there.

He's held numerous in-person meetings with US attorneys and the heads of each division. Barr has also extended an invitation to those in leadership positions to join him for lunch in the attorney general's dining room once a week. (Barr has also had a standing lunch date with his old friend and current White House counsel Pat Cipollone.)