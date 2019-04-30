Bolton says senior Venezuelan officials committed to backing Guaido

Washington (CNN) US national security adviser John Bolton called on key members of the Venezuela's leadership to make good on promises he said they had made to support opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"We think it's still very important for key figures in the regime who have been talking to the opposition over these last three months to make good on their commitment to achieve the peaceful transfer of power from the Maduro" regime," Bolton told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday as clashes intensified between regime forces and opposition groups in Caracas.

Bolton specifically mentioned Vladimir Padrino, Venezuela's minister of defense, as well as the chief judge of the country's Supreme Court and the commander of presidential guard.

'They committed'

"All agreed Maduro had to go," Bolton said. "They committed to support ousting Maduro and it's time for them now, if the Cubans will let them do it, to fulfill their commitments."

