Pete Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns, showing he is among lowest earners of 2020 Democrats

(CNN) Pete Buttigieg released 10 years of tax returns on Tuesday that show the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the lowest earning Democrats in the 2020 field.

Buttigieg -- whose taxes show he has the lowest incomes of all the Democratic presidential candidates who have released their taxes so far -- is the latest Democratic candidate to release their returns. The release is in line with what past presidential candidates have done and is a direct rebuke of President Donald Trump, who has kept his own finances out of view.

Buttigieg and his husband Chasten, a teacher, had an adjusted gross income of $152,643 last year and paid an effective tax rate of 13%.

Before their 2018 marriage, Buttigieg filed as a single tax payer. His adjusted gross income in 2017 was $133,565. He earned $109,245 as the mayor of South Bend and earned about $25,000 as an advance to write his book, "Shortest Way Home," after expenses.

Buttigieg is among a handful of Democratic candidates who have released their taxes as they run for the presidency. Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Tim Ryan released their taxes in the last week, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and others released their taxes earlier this year.

Read More