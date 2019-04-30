Oprah calls Pete Buttigieg 'Buttabeep, Buttaboop' -- and he doesn't mind

(CNN) South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg doesn't mind what Oprah Winfrey calls him, as long as the famed television icon calls him.

"In the car on the way over, somebody just said that Oprah mentioned me, which is arguably a bigger deal than coming in second in a poll," Buttigieg said.

During the lengthy Hollywood Reporter interview, Oprah was asked how she would wield her influence in the 2020 election. Winfrey replied she was reading Buttigieg's memoir, "The Shortest Way Home," as part of her efforts to study the field.

"I call him Buttabeep, Buttaboop," Winfrey said of the mayor's famously difficult-to-pronounce last name. "The name's either going to really hurt or [really help] -- I think it's going to help, actually."

