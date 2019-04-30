Breaking News

In North Carolina US House race, Dems pick candidate, GOP heads to runoff

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

Updated 10:40 PM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

Washington (CNN)The former mayor of Greenville, North Carolina, will win the Democratic primary in a special election in the state's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projected Tuesday night. The Republicans, meanwhile, are heading for a runoff in their own race.

Allen Thomas won 50.02% of the Democratic vote, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
With all precincts reporting, it appears the Republican primary is heading to a July 9 runoff between Greg Murphy and Joan Perry. No Republican candidate surpassed 30% of the vote in the primary, which was required to avoid a runoff.
Murphy serves in the state Legislature and is a urologic surgeon, according to the Legislature's website. He won 22.54% of the Republican vote, according to the state board of elections.
    Perry has never before run for office and is also a doctor, according to her campaign website. She won 15.44% of the vote, according to the state board of elections.
    Republican Rep. Walter Jones died in office in February at age 76, triggering a special election to fill his seat. He had represented the state in Congress since 1995.

    CNN's Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.