New York push to reveal Trump's state tax returns takes a step forward

(CNN) A New York effort to enable the release of President Donald Trump's state tax returns is inching closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, a bill authorizing the release of state returns to Congress moved out of the State Senate's Budget and Revenue Committee.

The bill is expected to be taken up on the floor of the State Senate next week. If passed, it will allow the state's tax commissioner to hand over any New York tax returns at the request of the US House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, the US Senate Finance Committee or the Joint Committee on Taxation.

State Democrats are hopeful it will present a way around the President's refusal to release his federal filings.

The bill's initial sponsor, Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman, said on Tuesday that he expects the bill to pass.

Read More