DHS acting head McAleenan to be on Hill for first time in new role

(CNN) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will testify Tuesday at his first congressional hearing since being thrust into the Cabinet-level post three weeks ago after a shake-up in the top ranks at the Department of Homeland Security.

McAleenan, who had been serving as US Customs and Border Protection commissioner, will have his first opportunity in the new role to defend the department to Congress, make the case for resources and promote ideas for legislative fixes to the immigration system.

Since taking over at DHS, McAleenan has been on a mini-media blitz, most recently appearing on CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Lawmakers are "realizing that something different is happening with this crisis. It's not manufactured -- it's real. And we've got to sit down at a table and talk about ways to solve it," he said on the broadcast.

According to a House Democratic aide, McAleenan can expect a range of questions, from the purge of department leadership to migrant family separations.

