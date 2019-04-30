Washington (CNN) Sen. Chuck Grassley faced vocal criticism at a recent town hall in Iowa over his past votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In a video of the exchange posted by the progressive advocacy group Progress Iowa, a woman approaches Grassley about the landmark health care legislation and the Iowa Republican insists that -- despite past efforts to repeal it -- the law popularly known as Obamacare would likely not face repeal and predicted ongoing support for its protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, identified the woman in the video as Robin Stone, a resident of Iowa. She is a volunteer who Progress Iowa had worked with in the past, Sinovic told CNN. Additionally, the Iowa Democratic Party listed Stone as the chair of the Delaware County Democratic Party.

"What is your plan to keep millions of Americans, like myself, covered -- those of us with pre-existing conditions, people who are on their parents' insurance and, again, people like myself who need life-guaranteeing medication?" Stone said. "We could lose our insurance, and I'd be probably be dead in two months."

Grassley began by explaining the question was relevant because of an ongoing lawsuit that could lead to Obamacare being declared unconstitutional, but the longtime GOP senator added, "I don't think that the courts are going to declare it unconstitutional."

