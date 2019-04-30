Trump campaign manager gave paid speech in Romania

(CNN) President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale gave a paid speech in Romania last month, CNN has learned.

Parscale spoke to a group during a conference on political marketing at the Romanian Academy during a March trip that was sponsored by McCann/Thiess Conferences, an event planning partnership that is co-founded by Romanian businessman Adrian Thiess.

In a statement to CNN, Parscale said the speech was "fully vetted and approved through the necessary channels in advance."

"The handful of international speeches I have given are an opportunity to travel the world with my wife and to take a break from the around-the-clock schedule that a presidential campaign demands," Parscale said. "We did not grow up with the opportunity to travel internationally, and speaking opportunities have allowed me to share my talent with other professionals in a university setting while having a brief break from the rigorous campaign schedule that I maintain."

The speech, which was first reported by The Washington Post , focused on his role and the strategy of the President's re-election effort, according to a recording.

Read More