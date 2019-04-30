Big Tech can't be trusted. It's time for regulation

Mike Chapple is associate teaching professor of information technology, analytics, and operations at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Big Tech is under the spotlight, and for good reason.

It's become clear that Big Tech can't be trusted to govern itself. It's time for regulators to step in.

Michael Beckerman, President and CEO of the Internet Association, a technology industry lobbying group, spoke at the Milken Institute Global Conference this week and reminded attendees that technology is a force for good that improves our lives. That's true. There's no doubt that artificial intelligence is transforming medicine, online learning is democratizing education, and technology businesses are creating economic opportunities. But that doesn't earn the industry a free pass to justify bad behavior or inadequate privacy practices.