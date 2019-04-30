The French solution to US drug prices

David A. Andelman, Executive Director of The RedLines Project, is a contributor to CNN where his columns won the Deadline Club Award for Best Opinion Writing. Author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today,"and translator of "An Impossible Dream: Reagan Gorbachev and a World Without the Bomb," he was formerly a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

Paris (CNN) In June 1974, I rented a room in a lovely bungalow in the village of Vallauris in the hills above Cannes, the same town of stone cottages and tiled roofs where Picasso had maintained his pottery studio. I was furiously at work on my second book, but that summer happened to be particularly dismal for an asthma sufferer.

My little apartment gave onto a beautiful little garden filled with plants, which unfortunately only intensified my symptoms. My rescue inhaler was the powerful stimulant and bronchodilator epinephrine, and I was using it so frequently that I began to develop heart palpitations. I was pretty scared.

I unburdened myself to my landlords, who pointed out that a new young doctor from Paris had just opened a practice in the village. He took one look at my epinephrine inhaler and shook his head angrily. "That stuff will kill you," he said. Then he pulled out a new, blue inhaler—Ventolin. "Try this," he said. "It's the latest and it won't affect your heart." He wrote a prescription.

It was a miracle. A whole new world opened for me. For the first time in memory, I could breathe freely. I imagined how different my life as an asthmatic child would have been. I went back a week later and told the doctor how well it had worked. He smiled knowingly. But he cautioned I would not find it in the US, as it had not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The active component of Ventolin, salbutamol, became commercially available in Britain in 1969. But the FDA would not approve it for sale in the United States more than a decade, until 1981.

