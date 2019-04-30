Iran secretly executed teenage boys, human rights group says

(CNN) Iran secretly executed two teenagers last week, according to rights group Amnesty International, which criticized the country for its "utter disdain for international law and the rights of children."

The 17-year-old cousins, Mehdi Sohrabifar and Amin Sedaghat, were executed on April 25 at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz "following an unfair trial," Amnesty said in a statement on Monday . The teens had been convicted on multiple rape charges.

Iran did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Amnesty said the teenagers, who were arrested in 2017 at the age of 15, did not know they had been sentenced to death until "shortly before their executions." Their bodies also showed lash marks, showing that they had been flogged prior to their deaths, according to the group.

"The Iranian authorities have once again proved that they are sickeningly prepared to put children to death, in flagrant disregard of international law," Philip Luther, Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa Director, said in a statement.

