ESPN will no longer regularly print its magazine after September's 'Body' issue

(CNN) Citing rapid evolution in consumer habits, ESPN said Tuesday it will cease publishing its magazine -- for the most part -- in September and instead publish the content online only.

"Our journalists will continue to create the same exceptional content," the statement said. "The only change here is that we are moving away from printing it on paper and sending it in the mail."

The sports media giant said many of its users already consume its print journalism online. The "Body" issue and others might be released "in special, differentiated print formats" in the future, ESPN said.

"Consumer habits are evolving rapidly, and this requires ESPN to evolve as well," it said.

