Family meets man who received their loved one's heart -- at a baseball game

(CNN) It was a chance encounter that had everyone in tears.

Siblings of Donovan Bulger attended a St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday at Busch Stadium to commemorate their brother's life at the MLB team's Transplant Awareness Day.

Bulger died in 2016 following a tragic accident. Before he died, one of the 21-year-old's wishes was to be an organ donor. The Belleville, Illinois resident's organs helped save the lives of several people, his siblings said.

Little did they and their spouses know that they'd run into one of them at a baseball game.

"We try to attend events to help spread awareness," said Bulger's sister, Savannah Roesch, who attended with her husband, Jake. "We were all standing there representing our brother when we heard someone ask 'Are you Donovan's family?'"

