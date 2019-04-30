French courts have handed down 447 fines in the past 8 months under a new law punishing harassment of women

(CNN) French courts have in the last eight months handed 447 fines to violators of a new law that seeks to combat harassment of women, the country's equality minister Marlène Schiappa has confirmed.

A spokesperson for Schiappa told CNN the minister is "proud" of the numbers and feels that the legislation will make a long-term difference for French women.

Under the law, which bans sexual or sexist comments that are "degrading, humiliating, intimidating, hostile or offensive," offenders can be fined on the spot from 90 to 750 euros ($104 to $876).

France's National Assembly approved the law, which applies to wolf whistles and similar harassment, in July last year.

Changes followed viral video