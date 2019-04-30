Here are the projects the Obamas are working on for Netflix

(CNN) Michelle and Barack Obama's Higher Ground Productions has unveiled its initial slate of projects for Netflix, and they are as wide-ranging as had been promised.

They include a drama set in post-WWII New York City, a scripted anthology, a children's series, and a number of non-fiction projects.

"We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling. That's why we couldn't be more excited about these projects," President Obama said in a release. "Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won't just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all."