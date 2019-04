(CNN) The resurgence of white supremacism has brought a renewed urgency to Holocaust Remembrance Day, and specifically the sense that the world is gradually losing those capable of providing first-hand accounts. That's evident in a pair of complementary documentaries this week, looking back through the eyes of camp survivors and their liberators.

"The Last Survivors," airing on PBS, is the stronger of the two, a sparely told Frontline presentation in which not just survivors but family members d