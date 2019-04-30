'Grey's Anatomy' star is now a married man

(CNN) Congratulations are in order for TV's Dr. DeLuca.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Giacomo Gianniotti married makeup artist Nichole Gustafson in Italy over the weekend, the actor announced via Instagram.

"Huge thank you to the incredible team that gave us the most incredible wedding," he wrote. "We are forever indebted to you for making this day a dream come true. We are still floating."

Gianniotti has appeared on "Grey's Anatomy" since 2015 and his character is currently the love interest of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey.