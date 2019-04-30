Starbucks rolls out summer menu with a hot pink Dragon Drink

(CNN) Starbucks unveiled a summer menu that includes old favorites and a brand new hot pink Dragon Drink.

Despite its name, the drink has nothing to do with " Game of Thrones ." Dragon Drink was dreamed up by customers shortly after the company released the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher last year, which combines real fruit juice with sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors.

Customers started asking for coconut milk instead of water, which turned the drink into an Instagram-worthy pink hue. Dragon Drink became a secret menu item, but due to its popularity it's on Starbucks' permanent menu starting April 30.

Also added to the permanent menu are the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. The frappuccinos make their return alongside the famous S'mores Frappuccino. The drink, which the company says is inspired by the "nostalgic summer experience of roasting s'mores" is back for a limited time in the United States and Canada.

The coffee company also rolled out two new food items: a grilled cheese -- with a three-cheese blend inside sourdough bread -- and a black bean veggie wrap -- with black beans, salsa and mixed veggies. The grilled cheese will be a permanent menu item, but the wrap will be available for a limited time.