Kohl's won over moms. Now it's going after Millennials

New York (CNN Business) Kohl's has built a loyal shopping base of middle-aged moms. Now, it's pivoting to chase a group of customers it has struggled with: Millennials.

"We have not done our job," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said last year of the department store's history with Millennial shoppers.

For Gass, who stepped into the top job at Kohl's a year ago, winning younger customers remains a key priority as she tries to make the 57-year-old retailer more relevant for a new generation of shoppers.

On-the-go Millennials don't want to spend time roaming around big-box retail stores searching for the right size and style, analysts and Kohl's executives say. They mix different brands and dress to fleeting fashion trends, which are often driven by social-media influencers. Younger shoppers also demand exciting store experiences, and quick and easy solutions for their wardrobe challenges.

"People are time-starved," Kohl's chief merchandising officer Doug Howe said in an interview. Shoppers in focus groups told Kohl's that they struggled to find what they wanted when shopping its nearly 90,000 square-foot stores and had trouble matching clothes together spread out across the stores. Plus, "Millennial customers don't buy one brand head to toe," he said.

Kohl's is testing new outfit bars near the entrance of 50 stores in Philadelphia and Chicago in a play for Millennial shoppers.

