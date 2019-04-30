Tokyo (CNN) Japan new emperor, Naruhito, has formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne, replacing his father, Akihito, who had abdicated a day earlier.

In a morning ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Wednesday, Naruhito became the 126th Emperor of Japan, the latest in an unbroken line which stretches back 14 centuries.

During the special ritual, an almost exclusively male audience saw Naruhito, 59, take possession of royal regalia and seals, including a sacred sword, that provide ceremonial proof of his ascension.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne, Wednesday.

Only adult male imperial family members were allowed to attend the centuries-old ceremony, but Japan's lone female cabinet member, Satsuki Katayama, was in attendance.

Naruhito's ascension signals the start of the "Reiwa" era -- each emperor's reign is marked by their era name. Naruhito's era name, which incorporates the character for "harmony," was adapted from an 8th century anthology of classic poetry.

