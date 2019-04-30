Breaking News
Chihiro Matsumura, left, and Mayu Fukuda wear traditional kimonos as they visit the Kokyo Gaien National Garden in Tokyo on Monday, April 29. They were taking photos at the park, which has views of the Imperial Palace, to commemorate the end of Akihito's reign as emperor. "Emperor Akihito really cared about Japanese people," Fukuda told photographer Shiho Fukada.
An end of an era: Japan reflects on Akihito

Updated 3:56 PM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

Japan's much-loved Emperor Akihito formally abdicated on Tuesday, becoming the first emperor to do so in 200 years.

Throngs of well-wishers — from both Japan and overseas — flocked to Tokyo this week to get a glimpse of the Imperial Palace and show their respects.

Akihito, 85, cited health reasons for standing down. He will be replaced by his son Naruhito, who has already assumed some of his father's duties.

Photographer Shiho Fukada lives in Tokyo and talked to many Japanese people to get their thoughts on Akihito, his abdication and their hopes for the future.

Ikuo Saito and his wife, Kii, visit the Kokyo Gaien National Garden on April 29. "Our son is the same age as the new emperor," Ikuo said. "We got married the same year as Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko got married. So we feel they are very close to us."
"There are a lot of old politicians who hang on to their positions," Chiruzu Kodera said. "But Emperor Akihito let go of his. It is a symbolic act to show us the way to gracefully retire." Kodera said she will remember Akihito for his commitment to peaceful diplomacy.
Miki Kawamura holds a sign for Akihito's Heisei era as she visits Tokyo with her husband, Shinichi, and their son, Yusuke. "I really wanted my son to see the palace before the Japanese era changes," she said. "I feel very moved to be here today."
"I once saw Emperor Akihito in person," Miyuki Kurokawa said. "I was a photographer. I could not even look up to see his face because I was such in awe. He was too sublime. This is very unique to Japan. I feel that the royal family in the UK is more approachable, but I'd like our emperor to be sublime and out of our reach."
"Emperor Akihito seems like such a warm person," Yuki Nakazawa said. "He is there for people when there are natural disasters and other challenges." He told Fukuda that Japan should preserve the imperial family system. "But we should cut back on budget where they can because we are in a time of economic challenges."
Shigeki Ujihara said Akihito "embodied democracy through his actions. When there were natural disasters, he would show up. It was unthinkable for previous emperors to do things like that."
Tomomi Sakamoto, left, and Mikiharu Yamada are from Ibaragi prefecture. "I think it is very costly to maintain the royal family," he said. "This is a very large mansion."
Tsuyoshi Fukuda stands at the main gate of the Kokyo Gaien National Garden, almost 50 years since he first visited as a teenager. "We live very far from Tokyo," he said. "This place is magnificent, and we were just talking about how much it would cost to buy this real estate. I saw in the news that President Trump said this was a good piece of real estate when he passed by here long time ago. I cannot imagine what kind of people can live in a place like this." Fukuda empathizes with Akihito stepping down. "I understand how it is like not to be able to move around at ease myself."
"Many people here take the emperor for granted," Miki Sugaya said. "We should think about (the emperor) more and pay more attention to what he says."
"This is the first time I visited here," said Yasutaka Nishida, who was in the national park on Tuesday, April 30. "I came because today is the last day of the Heisei era and I felt a little sad."
"I support the royal family because it is good to have a symbol that unites the population," Chihiro Fukuda said. "I hope we have peace during the time of the new emperor as well."
"I think the royal family could be more open and allowed more freedom," said Tomiko Mori, left. "I'd love to hear more of their personal opinions." Hiroko Yamamoto, right, said she hopes the new empress, Masako, will "make the most of her experience at the Foreign Ministry and become a good bridge with foreign countries."
"I hope our new emperor travels overseas and develop stronger relationship with foreign countries," Takashi Shimano said.
"I think the system should change to reflect the time we live in," Nao Masuda said. "If Emperor Akihito wanted to retire due to his age and health concerns, we should respect that." She said she felt that Akihito "always watched over us," but she wished the royal family was more open. "Compared to the royal family in the UK, the Japanese royal family is very closed. I hope they could be more accessible. Instead of just driving by and waving at us, it would be great if they talked to us sometimes."
