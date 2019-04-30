Breaking News
Japan's emperor becomes first to abdicate in 200 years

Updated 8:14 AM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

Japan's 85-year-old monarch was born the son of a deity, but he retires as the people's Emperor.

On Tuesday, Emperor Akihito abdicated the Chrysanthemum Throne -- the oldest continuous hereditary monarchy in the world -- becoming the first Japanese monarch in modern history to do so. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will be inaugurated as the 126th emperor Wednesday, ushering in the Reiwa era.

Akihito's reign -- and the Heisei era -- officially ends at midnight on Tuesday. Hereafter he will be known as Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other royals and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, on Tuesday, April 30.
Akihito, left, with Empress Michiko, second from left, and his son Crown Prince Naruhito, right, take part in the ceremony.
People watch the news in Tokyo.
Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito after attending the ceremony.
News of the abdication is broadcast in Tokyo.
People gather outside the Imperial Palace.
A man bows while holding a Japanese national flag as people gather outside the Imperial Palace.
People take photos of the famous double bridge in the compound of Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
