The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images Emperor Akihito walks to the ceremony. Japan's emperor becomes first to abdicate in 200 years

The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images Emperor Akihito walks to the ceremony.

Japan's 85-year-old monarch was born the son of a deity, but he retires as the people's Emperor.

On Tuesday, Emperor Akihito abdicated the Chrysanthemum Throne -- the oldest continuous hereditary monarchy in the world -- becoming the first Japanese monarch in modern history to do so. His son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will be inaugurated as the 126th emperor Wednesday, ushering in the Reiwa era.

Akihito's reign -- and the Heisei era -- officially ends at midnight on Tuesday. Hereafter he will be known as Emperor Emeritus Akihito.