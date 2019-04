Christchurch man arrested over suspected explosive device

(CNN) A 33-year-old man in the New Zealand city of Christchurch has been arrested after a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition was found at a vacant property, police said.

The incident -- which sparked an evacuation of nearby streets -- comes six weeks after the Christchurch terror attacks by a suspected white supremacist, which killed 50 people in shootings at two mosques.

Police located the package on Tuesday evening at an address in a central suburb, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said in a statement . An army bomb disposal team made the package safe.

The 33-year-old man was arrested and is talking to police, Price said.

According to an earlier statement , a no fly zone was in place over the area, and streets were evacuated as a precaution.

Read More