(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for more people to join his uprising against President Nicolás Maduro's government. Follow live updates here.
-- The Illinois plant shooter said he'd kill everyone if he got fired, but his coworkers didn't believe him.
-- Doctors have defined a new type of dementia that is sometimes mistaken for Alzheimer's.
-- Whistleblowers at a pharmaceutical company responsible for a 97,000% price hike say the company bribed doctors to help sales.
-- President Trump penned a memo outlining a plan to make migrants seeking asylum pay application fees.
-- CNN's first national poll taken after former Vice President Joe Biden announced his bid puts him atop the Democratic field with 39 percent. His closest rival is Bernie Sanders at 14 percent.
-- Facebook kicked off its annual conference in California. The social media giant announced a slew of products and features as well as a test that will hide Instagram "likes."
-- Trump Fed pick Stephen Moore says the biggest problem to the US economy is declining "male earnings."
-- Scientists have discovered a black hole that is swinging out jets of plasma clouds almost 8,000 light-years away.
