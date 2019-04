(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for more people to join his uprising against President Nicolás Maduro's government. Follow live updates here

-- The Illinois plant shooter said he'd kill everyone if he got fired , but his coworkers didn't believe him.

-- Doctors have defined a new type of dementia that is sometimes mistaken for Alzheimer's.

-- Whistleblowers at a pharmaceutical company responsible for a 97,000% price hike say the company bribed doctors to help sales.