Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaidó declares 'final phase of Operation Freedom'

(CNN) The leader of Venezuela's opposition, Juan Guaidó, on Tuesday declared "the start of the end of the usurpation," in a dawn address in which he was flanked by men in military fatigues and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas.

Guaidó, who is head of Venezuela's national assembly and has been recognized as president by dozens of other countries, has led months of protest against the Maduro government, yet Tuesday marked his boldest attempt yet to involve the military in the removal of the Venezuelan president.

Lopez is currently under house arrest, and it was unclear how he had evaded custody to take part in the video, which Guaidó said was filmed in a military airbase, La Carlota.

Guaidó has called for nationwide demonstrations on May 1, and said his announcement signaled the start of that protest a day early.

