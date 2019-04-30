Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images A pro-Guaido Bolivarian National Guard member throws a tear gas canister during a confrontation with guards loyal to President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of La Carlota air base on Tuesday, April 30. Attempted coup underway in Venezuela

Opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido posted a video on social media early Tuesday April 30 calling for citizens to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Guaido appeared alongside several members of the military, near or in a military base.

He was also standing next to an opposition leader who is meant to be under house arrest -- Leopoldo Lopez, who is essentially Guaido's predecessor.

Both opposition forces and Maduro supporters are calling this a coup.