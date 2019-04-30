Breaking News
A pro-Guaido Bolivarian National Guard member throws a tear gas canister during a confrontation with guards loyal to President Nicolas Maduro's government in front of La Carlota air base on Tuesday, April 30.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images

Attempted coup underway in Venezuela

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

Opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido posted a video on social media early Tuesday April 30 calling for citizens to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Guaido appeared alongside several members of the military, near or in a military base.

He was also standing next to an opposition leader who is meant to be under house arrest -- Leopoldo Lopez, who is essentially Guaido's predecessor.

Both opposition forces and Maduro supporters are calling this a coup.

People take cover during clashes with security forces in Caracas.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Bolivarian National Guard loyal to Maduro run under a cloud of tear gas after being repelled with rifle fire from pro-Guaido military members.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
A pro-opposition supporter throws a Molotov cocktail near the La Carlota military base.
Daniel Blanco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, center, appears before reporters and photographers alongside opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez, left of Guaido, outside La Carlota air base in Caracas.
Fernando Llano/AP
Supporters of the opposition march near La Carlota.
Daniel Blanco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman affected by tear gas is aided by fellow opponents of Maduro outside La Carlota air base.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
A person opposed to the Maduro government returns a tear gas canister to the pro-Maduro soldiers who launched it outside La Carlota air base.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Military members gesture near the air base.
Manaure Quintero/Reuters
Pro-Maduro soldiers stand amid tear gas from inside La Carlota air base.
Fernando Llano/AP