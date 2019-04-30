Breaking News
Members of the military who joined Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido fire into the air to repel forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, who arrived to disperse a demonstration near a military base in Caracas on Tuesday, April 30.
Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

Photos: Clashes erupt in Venezuela

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Tue April 30, 2019

Members of the military who joined Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido fire into the air to repel forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, who arrived to disperse a demonstration near a military base in Caracas on Tuesday, April 30.
Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, posted a video on social media Tuesday calling for citizens to rise up against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido appeared alongside several members of the military in the video, which he said was filmed in an airbase in the capital of Caracas.

He was also standing next to an opposition leader who is meant to be under house arrest -- Leopoldo Lopez, who is essentially Guaido's predecessor. Lopez said on Twitter that he was released by the military.

Guaido has spent the last few weeks visiting towns and cities outside Caracas, drawing large crowds in his bid to pressure Maduro to step down.

Venezuela's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez called Guaido's action a "coup" on Twitter, adding that the government is "deactivating a small number of traitorous military personnel."

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez raises his fist to a crowd of supporters in Caracas.
Manaure Quintero/Reuters
People who oppose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confront troops who were firing tear gas at them outside the airbase in Caracas.
Fernando Llano/AP
An opposition demonstrator throws back a tear-gas canister.
Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Soldiers who oppose Maduro's government take cover on an overpass.
Fernando Llano/AP
Military members loyal to Maduro run under a cloud of tear gas after being repelled with rifle fire from pro-Guaido military members.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition demonstrators prepare Molotov cocktails during clashes with soldiers loyal to Maduro.
Matias Delacroix/AFP/Getty Images
People take cover during clashes in Caracas.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
A pro-opposition supporter throws a Molotov cocktail near the La Carlota military base.
Daniel Blanco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Soldiers who joined Guaido's cause take position during clashes with Maduro loyalists in Caracas.
Matias Delacroix/AFP/Getty Images
Guaido, center, appears before reporters and photographers outside the airbase in Caracas. On the left, next to Guaido, is opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez.
Fernando Llano/AP
A pro-Guaido military member throws a tear-gas canister during a confrontation with guards loyal to Maduro.
Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty Images
Opposition supporters march near the airbase.
Daniel Blanco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman affected by tear gas is aided by fellow opponents of Maduro.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
A person opposed to the Maduro government returns a tear-gas canister to the pro-Maduro soldiers who launched it.
Ariana Cubillos/AP
Military members gesture near the airbase.
Manaure Quintero/Reuters
Pro-Maduro soldiers stand amid tear gas inside the airbase.
Fernando Llano/AP