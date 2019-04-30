Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images Members of the military who joined Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido fire into the air to repel forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, who arrived to disperse a demonstration near a military base in Caracas on Tuesday, April 30. Photos: Clashes erupt in Venezuela

Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, posted a video on social media Tuesday calling for citizens to rise up against the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido appeared alongside several members of the military in the video, which he said was filmed in an airbase in the capital of Caracas.

He was also standing next to an opposition leader who is meant to be under house arrest -- Leopoldo Lopez, who is essentially Guaido's predecessor. Lopez said on Twitter that he was released by the military.

Guaido has spent the last few weeks visiting towns and cities outside Caracas, drawing large crowds in his bid to pressure Maduro to step down.

Venezuela's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez called Guaido's action a "coup" on Twitter, adding that the government is "deactivating a small number of traitorous military personnel."