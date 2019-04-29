Stranded baby dolphin in Florida had plastic trash in its stomach

(CNN) The recent death of a young dolphin found with trash in its stomach highlights the need to reduce single-use plastic and to not release balloons into the environment, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.

The female rough-toothed dolphin was found stranded on Fort Myers Beach on April 23 with a piece of a balloon and two plastic bags in its stomach.

Biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducted a necropsy of the months-old dolphin on Thursday, two days after it washed up on the shore, and found the waste that it swallowed.

"Although a significant finding, there are many additional factors to consider, such as underlying illness, disease and maternal separation, before a final cause of stranding and death for the dolphin can be determined," FWC said in a Facebook statement. "Samples collected during necropsy will be sent for analysis to help with this determination."

When the dolphin was found, she was emaciated and in poor health, weighing 111 pounds and measuring 5 feet 7 inches in length.