Mississippi state flag ordered out of New Jersey park overlooking Statue of Liberty

New York (CNN) The Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in New Jersey's Liberty State Park because it includes the Confederate battle flag in it's design, New Jersey's governor announced Friday.

The flag will be replaced by an American flag.

Flags from every state are flown along Freedom Way, which runs through Liberty Park facing New York Harbor at the mouth of the Hudson River. The park has a view of Manhattan, Ellis Island and Liberty Island, home to the Statue of Liberty.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered Mississippi's flag removed after New Jersey state Sen. Sandra Cunningham raised the issue, according to a statement from the governor's office. "The Confederate flag symbolizes an era of hate, violence, and division," said Cunningham.

Today I ordered the Mississippi state flag be replaced by the American flag at Liberty State Park. The Confederate symbol does not reflect New Jersey's values of inclusivity and equality.



Thank you @sandrabcunningh for your leadership in bringing this forward. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 26, 2019

Murphy said the Confederate flag does not represent his state's commitment to diversity.

