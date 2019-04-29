Indiana man returns to US after five-year imprisonment in Venezuela

(CNN) Todd Leininger has spent the last five years imprisoned in Venezuela.

While being moved from prison to prison, Leininger's family members say, he endured mental and physical illnesses, exacerbated by a lack of food and medicine.

On Friday, Leininger arrived back on US soil, according to the US State Department.

"We welcome the release of US citizen Todd Leininger. We can confirm he has returned to the United States," the State Department said, calling his release overdue.

Leininger's release came after joint efforts by the State Department, members of Congress -- including Indiana Sen. Todd Young -- legal counsel, public relations representatives, the Hostage US team, and the Swiss embassy, according to a statement from the Leininger family.

Read More