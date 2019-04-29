The New Zealand mosques attack appeared to inspire California synagogue suspect

(CNN) The Christchurch mosques shooting may have inspired the 19-year-old suspect behind the hate-motivated shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, according to a manifesto posted online under the same name as the California suspect.

John Earnest is accused of one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder after a shooting at Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead and three others wounded on Saturday. Fifty people were killed in the New Zealand mosque attacks on March 15.

Seventy-three minutes before the Poway attack, someone identifying himself as John Earnest posted a link to a hate-speech-filled manifesto hyperlinked on 8chan, an anonymous message board that often features hate speech and extremist posts.

In a Twitter post, 8chan says it took down the post nine minutes after it went online.

CNN has reached out to 8chan to see if it alerted law enforcement about the threat.

Read More