Royal baby announcement: What to expect when

London (CNN) Harry and Meghan are the biggest star couple in the world right now and they accept their place in public life, as demonstrated when they allowed cameras into their momentous wedding last year.

When it comes to their children though, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are drawing a clear line on media access.

The palace issued a statement last month confirming, "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

So, what official information can we expect to receive and when?

Beeline for Windsor and Buckingham Palace

Read More