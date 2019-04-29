WeWork files confidential paperwork for IPO

New York (CNN Business) WeWork has confidentially filed for an IPO.

The coworking behemoth's parent company, The We Company, said Monday that it had submitted confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

At the end of March, The We Company released select financial results which showed that its revenue more than doubled last year to $1.8 billion. But it is still bleeding money: It also reported a $1.9 billion loss.

The New York-based company was founded in 2010 as WeWork by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, and it has made a name for itself as a global network of coworking spaces. It is one of the most valuable privately-held companies in the US, raising billions of dollars in funding on its selling point of "community." SoftBank, the Japanese conglomerate that's been aggressively pumping money into Silicon Valley in recent years, is a major investor.

"This company is ready to become next Alibaba," Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank, once said of WeWork, comparing it to his famous investment in the Chinese e-commerce giant.

