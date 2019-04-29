WeWork files confidential paperwork for IPO

New York (CNN Business) WeWork has confidentially filed for an IPO.

The coworking behemoth's parent company, The We Company, said Monday that it had submitted confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

At the end of March, WeWork released select financial results which showed that its revenue more than doubled last year to $1.8 billion. But it is still bleeding money: It also reported a $1.9 billion loss.

WeWork, a New York-based company founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, has made a name for itself as a global network of coworking spaces. It is one of the most valuable privately-held companies in the US, raising billions of dollars in funding on its selling point of "community."

Over the years, it has tried to foster community in ways that go beyond working — with companies that tackle co-living (WeLive), health and wellness (WeRise) and education (WeGrow). In January, it rebranded itself as The We Company, which serves as an umbrella company to its various businesses.

