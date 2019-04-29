(CNN) Pita Taufatofua, the Tongan man who gained immediate fame when he went shirtless during the Parade of Nations in the past two Olympics, is aiming to qualify for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

And he hopes to make history twice in this attempt alone.

In addition to trying to make a second appearance in taekwondo, Taufatofua, 35, is attempting to also qualify in sprint kayak, which he says he took up about three months ago.

"The aim in 2020 is to be the first person in the modern era to compete in three unrelated Olympic sports, and to do two sports in one Olympics in taekwondo and kayaking," Taufatofua said in an interview with CNN's Amanda Davies.

Taufatofua represented Tonga in taekwondo at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and in cross-country skiing at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018.

