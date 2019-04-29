Trump introduces sweeping changes to asylum in memo

(CNN) President Donald Trump announced a plan for sweeping changes to the US asylum process Monday evening in a memo for the attorney general and homeland security secretary.

The document outlines a series of measures to address the situation along the border. They include: adjudicating asylum applications within 180 days of filing; requiring a fee for asylum applications and work permit applications; and barring migrants who have entered or attempted to enter the US illegally from receiving work authorization before any relief or protection is granted.

Taken together, the proposed changes take direct aim at migrants seeking asylum.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the nation's immigration system, accusing migrants of taking advantage of what he's deemed legal loopholes. DHS has previously reported a 2,000% increase in migrants claiming credible fear, the first step in the asylum process, over the last five years.

The measures outlined in the memo would likely make it harder to apply for asylum by slapping a fee on applications and keeping some from working legally in the US "before any applicable application for relief or protection from removal has been granted." It also notes that work authorization is to be stripped from migrants who are denied asylum or subject to a final order of removal.

