Washington (CNN) Texas agreed to end an initiative that a Latino civil rights group said intimidated voters based on a false narrative of voter fraud, a settlement released Friday showed.

The settlement said the state would back down from an advisory announced earlier this year and inform county-level officials "to take no further action on any data files" the Texas secretary of state's office sent claiming thousands of non-citizens were on electoral rolls. Additionally, the state agreed to pay the plaintiffs $450,000 for legal fees and other costs, according to the settlement document

The lawsuit from the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens with a coalition of civil rights groups and other plaintiffs sought to block the state from implementing an initiative to use state data to "match potential non-US citizens who have registered to vote" and then flag those registrations to the county level, where county voter registrars could then "take action." The Texas group said the effort was flawed and would wrongly target naturalized citizens.

The settlement agreement said the secretary of state would rescind its former effort and could instead implement a new program to match state IDs to voter registration data under specific criteria, including "comparing the effective date of a person's voter registration" to when the state last identified someone as a noncitizen -- an effort, the settlement said, meant the state would send county officials records of voters who were not citizens at their effective time of voter registration.

Civil rights groups had argued the state's previous effort would erroneously turn up many naturalized citizens legally registered to vote as non-citizens who should not be registered due to the state's effort to match older state data with voter registrations.

