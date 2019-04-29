Stacey Abrams will not run for Senate, source says

(CNN) Stacey Abrams has decided against running for the Senate from Georgia in 2020, according to a Democratic official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Abrams will focus on her voting rights project. She has not decided whether to seek any other office at this time.

Abrams is considered a rising star in Democratic politics. A former Georgia state House minority leader, Abrams rose to national prominence last year during a closely fought gubernatorial bid. Abrams, who would have been the first African American woman ever elected governor, narrowly lost the race in the reliably red state.

She refused to concede the race amid significant controversy over the way the election was conducted -- a process overseen by her opponent, now-Gov. Brian Kemp, who was Georgia's secretary of state at the time. She eventually acknowledged defeat but has consistently said in the months following the vote that she believes it "was a stolen election."

Read More